No final decision on Dharavi TDR, says CM

Nagpur: On Wednesday, CM Eknath Shinde revealed that the notification on Dharavi's Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) has been issued, but no final decision has been arrived at. He also addressed criticisms against the project by stating that no mismanagement has taken place.

While addressing the opposition on the last day of Vidhan Sabha, the CM said that given the special nature of the Dharavi project, giving incentives is more than imperative. More than 10 lakh people will be rehabilitated with the project. Since the project comes in a funnel zone and considering the limit we have on increasing height, permission to sell TDR has been given. This response came after the intense criticism leveled by opposition and former CM Uddhav Thackery on Adani Group's takeover of the project.

Thackrey father-son duo targeted

Meanwhile, the CM also criticized Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aditya Thackeray. Mahavikas Aaghadi's government obstructed several essential projects out of sheer spite and ego. From stopping projects such as Jalayukta Shivar, halting construction of Metros, Bullet train, MTHL has been their doing, said Shinde.

No illegal constructions

The CM also instructed all Municipality commissioners to completely curb illegal constructions in the state. Such constructions should be stopped at the beginning itself, and those involved should be punished at the earliest, stated Shinde. The CM also said that he had instructed the Thane Municipal Corporation's Commissioner to demolish illegal constructions in the area in the presence of NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad.