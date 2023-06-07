No Forgiveness in Maha for those who praise Aurangzeb, says Devendra Fadnavis on Kolhapur riots

A clash breaks out between members of some Hindu organisations and Police in Kolhapur during a protest called by the former. A bandh and protest were called by the organisations after tensions broke out in the city when some youth allegedly posted objectionable posts on social media with a reference to Aurangzeb.

Maharashtra state deputy chief minister has responded to the situation said, there is no forgiveness in Maharashtra for those who praise Aurangzeb. Police are also taking action. At the same time, it is our collective responsibility to ensure that the people should also maintain peace, no untoward incident happens anywhere. Fadnavis also instructed the home department to take strict action against the culprits.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, The cooperation of everyone is necessary to maintain law and order. I am personally in contact with the officers involved. I appeal to everyone to maintain peace. When I spoke to the officials, they assured me that the situation is under control. There will be no support for those who take the law into their own hands. I am personally in touch with the authorities.