No Ganeshotsav Food Kit Distribution Under Anand Shidha Scheme Due to Ladki Bahin Yojana, Says Chhagan Bhujbal

Ahead of festive season in state state govt will not able to provide any goodies (festive food kit) as they used to do. Chhagan Bhujbal State food and civil supplies minister on Tuesday stated that this is due to financial strain caused by Ladki Bahin Yojana.

Scheme Anandacha Shidha use to provide subsidised festive food kit for Ganeshotsav to eligible ration card holders from last two years. However, Bhujbal said, "The 'Anandacha Shidha' will not be distributed for Ganeshotsav. If it was to be done, then tenders would have been called three months ahead of the festival. Now there is just a month left for Ganeshotsav."

Referring to the annual expense for Ladki Bahin Yojana Bhujbal added, "When there is a scheme which costs Rs 45,000 crore in the year and that amount is deducted from the treasury, then it is bound to impact other schemes. State is trying to increase the revenue and slowly will return to its normal state. Bhujbal also assured that their will be no injustice towards anyone.

Also Read: Ladki Bahin Yojana July Instalment Date: Maharashtra Govt To Credit Rs 1,500 to Women Beneficiaries on Eve of Raksha Bandhan 2025

The 'Anandacha Shidha' scheme provides essential food items like sugar, edible oil, rava, chana dal, and poha in a kit for a subsidized price of around Rs 100, costing the state approximately Rs 350-400 crore annually.