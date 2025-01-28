No Hike in Atal Setu Toll: Maharashtra Government Maintains Rs 250 Toll for MTHL Sea Bridge

Maharashtra Cabinet has decided to keep the toll rate for the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu at ₹250 for another year. This decision, made during a cabinet meeting on Sunday, ensures that commuters will not face an increase in toll charges for the next 12 months.

The Atal Setu, also known as the Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, is an important infrastructure project that connects Sewri in Mumbai to Nhava Sheva. It significantly reduces travel time and has become essential for commuters, enhancing connectivity within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). By maintaining the current toll rates, the state government aims to provide financial relief to commuters and promote more efficient and cost-effective transportation. This decision is expected to benefit daily travelers, businesses, and logistics operations that depend on the bridge for smooth transit between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

The Atal Setu is crucial for facilitating trade and alleviating congestion in the area. It has become a symbol of infrastructure development, making inter-city travel easier and boosting economic activities throughout Maharashtra.