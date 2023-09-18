"No injustice to OBC community amid Maratha reservation debate": Devendra Fadnavis

During a visit to Nagpur, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis made it clear that the government would not alter the OBC quota to accommodate reservations for the Maratha community. This declaration coincided with the launch of a hunger strike by the National OBC Federation and Sarvashakiya OBC Kunbi Federation.

"The government's stance is that no injustice will be done to the OBC community," Fadnavis said.

"The Maratha community wants to get the same sort of reservation they had when I was the chief minister. For this purpose, a curative petition has been filed, and work is also underway to implement the suggestions by the Justice Bhonsle Committee,” he said.

"Now, the Justice Shinde committee has been established, which will delve into the Kunbi-Maratha issue in greater detail. The committee will submit its report within a month. The situation should not lead to two communities being in conflict. The government also does not want that. The issues of each community should be addressed individually," he explained.