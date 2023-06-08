No need for politics in Kolhapur violence, says Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Kolhapur clash said Unfortunately, some people have created such a situation. This is not right for society. Common people have to pay its price. There is no need for politics in this. When this is investigated, the truth will come before everyone.

At least 36 people have so far been arrested and cases registered in connection with the violence, he said. Businessmen opened their establishments and people were seen buying items of daily need from shops in Kolhapur city. Tension gripped the city on Tuesday after two men allegedly put 18th-century Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan’s image along with an offensive audio message as their social media status.

Wielding lathis, police on Wednesday dispersed hundreds of protesters after they hurled stones during a demonstration at Shivaji Chowk against the alleged use of Tipu Sultan’s image. The situation was brought under control on Wednesday afternoon, and district guardian minister Deepak Kesarkar held a meeting of a peace committee in the evening, Kolhapur Superintendent of Police Mahendra Pandit said.