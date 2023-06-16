No need to answer queries on advertisement tussle between BJP and Shinde-led Shiv Sena

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said there was no need to answer queries on the alleged advertisement tussle between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena as the Maharashtra government had important work to do.

A war of words erupted between the Shiv Sena and the BJP over a newspaper advertisement that projected Shinde as being more popular in the state than his deputy Fadnavis. The full-page advertisement, which also had a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, appeared in major newspapers in the state on Tuesday, citing a survey that showed Shinde was ahead of Fadnavis in popularity. Advertisement, which did not have pictures of either Fadnavis or Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray, fuelled talks about a possible rift among the two allies whose government will complete one year in office on June 30.

Fadnavis, who visited the renowned Tuljapur Bhavani temple in Osmanabad, some 240 kilometres from here, said, Such things (queries on advertisement and speculation about tussle among allies) need not be answered. We (government) have work to do. Asked about a possible candidate from Osmanabad in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Fadnavis said the BJP’s parliamentary board and central leadership will decide about it.