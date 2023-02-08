No obscene dance in name of Lavani; Ajit Pawar takes big decision

Gautami Patil, a Lavani dancer, is constantly in the headlines these days. However, when the name was brought up during the NCP meeting, senior party leader Ajit Pawar became enraged. He also warned the office bearers this time. The NCP will ban events featuring artists performing obscene dances under the name of lavani. This time, Ajit Pawar has also directed that such activities not be held at party functions or by party office bearers anywhere in the state.

A meeting of the Nationalist Film, Literature, Art and Culture Department was held in the presence of Ajit Pawar.

Thane district collector Megha Ghadge of the cultural department raised the issue of obscene programmes in the meeting held with the office bearers. Megha Ghadge complained to Ajit Pawar that Gautami Patil's obscene dance programme was being organised by his own party leaders for the past few months. On this, Ajit Pawar expressed his anger to the office bearers.

“Maharashtra has a high tradition. Our ancestors have already created a tradition. That tradition must survive. Therefore, if someone behaves wrongly, I insist to put a hold on it. That is why, if there is a type of obscene dance in the name of lavani, I will raise the issue in the budget session,” Ajit Pawar said in the meeting.

“This is degrading the culture of Maharashtra. Maharashtra has a tradition of lavani. It should not be obscene. Unfortunately, such programmes are banned in some districts and in some districts, it is going on. I am going to talk to the concerned about what exactly is the reality” he added. Pawar also warned other political parties or organisations in the state that he will raise the issue in the budget session when the time comes.