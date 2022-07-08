No one can take Shiv Sena's bow and arrow symbol: Uddhav Thackeray

After the storm created in the Shiv Sena due to the mutiny of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his supportive MLAs, party chief Uddhav Thackeray held a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhavan today and publicly presented his position. At this time, Uddhav Thackeray, while explaining the future of Shiv Sena, also thanked rebels.

He also said that no one can take Shiv Sena's bow and arrow "No one can ever take away the Shiv Sena's bow and arrow. When the party has one MLA and he leaves the party, does the party end? Therefore, whether it is 1 MLA, 5 or 50 MLAs, the party does not end after leaving the MLA. I believe in the God of justice. The whole country is keeping an eye on the July 11 hearing. In my opinion, the July 11 hearing will not be about the Shiv Sena, but about the future of democracy ", said Uddhav Thackeray.

"The bow belongs to the Shiv Sena and no one can take it away. Even though the bow is an election symbol, people also notice the symbols of the people who took it. People vote by looking at people. So what I said does not mean think of a new symbol. No one can ever take it away from Shiv Sena ", said Uddhav Thackeray.