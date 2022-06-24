No one is afraid, we are trying to save Shiv Sena: Sanjay Shirsat

Guwahati: After the mutiny by Eknath Shinde, the atmosphere in the state has changed. This is considered to be a big earthquake for Mahavikas Aghadi along with Shiv Sena. After this, the conflict between Shiv Sena, party chief Uddhav Thackeray and Shinde group is intensifying. Pro-Eknath Shinde MLAs have also started speaking out. In this, Sanjay Shirsat has once again presented his side. He said, "We are not afraid of anyone. We will come back to Mumbai when we feel like it. All this effort is to save Shiv Sena."

A demand has been made to the Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Narhari Jirwal to take action against 12 MLAs of Shiv Sena. Sanjay Shirsat said that the party did not attend the meeting and no one could be suspended or disqualified for this reason alone.

Speaking to reporters, Sharad Pawar had said that the rebels would have to pay a heavy price. Responding to this Shirsat said "we are trying to correct the mistakes you have made, by asking the question of what price to pay. We want to save Shiv Sena, that is why we are making efforts. We allege that you are ruining Shiv Sena. On this, on the question of who is being accused, you all see what is being said on TV. You go and do the interviews."