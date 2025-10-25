"No One Will Be Spared, Strict Action Will Be Taken", CM Devendra Fadnavis On Satara Woman Doctor's Death Case (Watch Video)

Female doctor from Maharashtra's Satara died by suicide at the hospital on Thursday night, October 23. The incident took place at Phaltan sub-district hospital. While criticizing opposition on October 25, Cm Devendra Fadnavis called them insensitive for politicising such a sensitive case. Fadnavis stated that, is very unfortunate, and the government, immediately taking action, has suspended the concerned police officials, and arrests are also being made.

While talking to media CM said, "This is a very serious issue. A young doctor wrote her suicide note on her hand before committing suicide. It is very unfortunate, and the government, immediately taking action, has suspended the concerned police officials, and arrests are also being made. No one will be spared. Strict action will be taken... Politicising such a sensitive issue is very insensitive."

Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena UBT MP, criticized the Maharashtra government, claiming a crisis in women's safety. He alleged the BJP would have protested nationally had a similar incident occurred in a non-BJP state like West Bengal, Kerala, Karnataka, or Himachal Pradesh. Raut cited the suicide of a female doctor in Satara, accusing the government and Home Ministry of insensitivity to women's issues.

According to the NDTV report, Sampada Munde took an extreme step due to a dispute between her and the district police over a medical examination. They both had an argument, after which the complaint reached the hospital department, and an inquiry was launched against the doctor. Dr Munde, who had reached out to her senior and said that she was being treated unfairly and threatened to commit suicide if he alleged ill-treatment did not stop, sources told NDTV. After that, she finally took an extreme step on Thursday (October 23) night. Her suicide news created a stir in the Phaltan Upazila Hospital and the health sector. Police said a detailed probe is underway.

The deceased woman wrote a suicide note on her palm before taking the extreme step. In the note she alleged that PSI Gopal Badne raped her four times. “The reason for my death is PSI Ganesh. He raped me four times and Prashant Bankar tortured me physically and mentally,” the victim wrote.