No patient in ambulance held up due to Union home minister Amit Shah's convoy: Mumbai traffic police

A day after controversy erupted after concerned citizens uploaded videos and images on social media sites showing an ambulance being made to wait for Home Minister Amit Shah's convoy to pass by, the Mumbai Police has issued a clarification regarding the incident.On its twitter handle, the Mumbai Traffic Police said that allegations about the incident were "false," as the Ambulance's siren was wailing due to a "technical defect" and there was no "emergency patient" on board. "After due enquiry conducted, it has been verified by the traffic official present at the spot that there was no emergency patient in the ambulance & due to defect, the ambulance van driver was unable to switch off the siren. The allegation is false," the tweet reads.

Shah's two-day visit to the city caused chaos on certain roads, making several commuters complain about 'reaching late' due to the travel restrictions imposed by the Mumbai Traffic police.Commuters, who travel by road, especially in the morning peak hours, reportedly experienced tremendous amounts of problems in reaching their destination.Amid the traffic woes caused by this VIP movement, a video has gone viral on the social media website Instagram. In the video, an ambulance can be seen stuck in traffic in Andheri's Saki Naka as Amit Shah's convoy passes by. The ambulance was stuck for around 5 to 10 minutes despite the siren blowing out loud .TMC leader, Saket Gokhale also tweeted the video of the incident and attacked Amit Shah and BJP.Shah’s two-day visit to Mumbai began on Sunday. He held meetings with top leaders in the state and also offered prayers at the Lalbaugcha Raja in Parel.