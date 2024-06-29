'No Penny In Pocket, But Call Me Bajirao': Opposition Stages Protest On Vidhan Bhavan Stairs A Day After Maharashtra State Budget (Watch Video)

'Khishat Nahi Aana, Bajirao Mhana' (No penny in my pocket, but call me Bajirao)' were among the slogans raised by the MVA leaders Saturday morning. They were protesting against the announcements made by the state government in the budget presented on Friday.

Watch:

'खिशात नाही आणा, बाजीराव म्हणा'



MVA leaders protest this morning on the stairs of Vidhan Bhavan against the state budget presented on Friday. pic.twitter.com/wreULiG4HI — Tejas Joshi (@tej_as_f) June 29, 2024

The slogans referred to the oppostion charge that the funds allocation for the various schemes announced was way above the spending capacity of the state government. The opposition also raised slogans against government, calling it anti-farmers and anti-sister, referring to the Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme announced by the government Friday.

Also Read| 'Have Rs 70 In Pocket, How Will You Spend Rs 100?': Sharad Pawar's Swipe At State Govt Over Budget.

LoP in Legislative Council Ambadas Danve, Congress leader Bhai Jagtap, NCP (SP) leaders Jitendra Awahad, Anil Deshmukh were among the leaders present for the protest. Earlier, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar also commented on the budget, questioning, "How can you spend ₹100 when you only have ₹70 in your pocket?"

Sharad Pawar made these remarks during a press conference in Kolhapur. He noted that details of the budget were leaked before its official presentation, suggesting the budget was crafted with the upcoming Assembly elections in mind. "The budget contains promises that are unlikely to materialize," Pawar remarked. He reiterated his criticism by asking, "How can you spend ₹100 when you only have ₹70 in your pocket?"