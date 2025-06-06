No Plans to End Ladki Bahin Yojana, Clarifies Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde

During Maharashtra Assembly election, Mahavikas Aghadi launched the scheme Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, which benefited women across the state. Through this yojana, women residents of Maharashtra will be benefited with Rs 2,500 each. Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM of Maharashtra, recently addressed the buzz around the closure of Ladki Bahin Yojana. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, while talking to reporters at Jalgaon Airport on Friday, said, "The government has provided substantial funds for this scheme. Therefore, this scheme will not be closed under any circumstances."

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had visited Jalgaon on Friday evening for the Adishakti Muktai Palkhi departure ceremony at Muktainagar (Jalgaon district). He was speaking after his arrival at the airport while answering questions asked by reporters. Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil, Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan, MLA Prof. Chandrakant Sonawane, and District Chief Vishnu Bhangale were present on this occasion.

Eknath Shinde said that he has come to Muktainagar for the Palkhi departure ceremony of Sant Muktai and that he will pray to Panduranga for heavy rains in the state this year and for the happiness of farmers.

Traveled in a pink rickshaw at the airport.

After arriving at the airport, Eknath Shinde traveled from the airport to the main entrance in a pink rickshaw driven by a woman. Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil and Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan were also present with him. The driver of this pink rickshaw was Ranjana Sapkale, a beloved sister.