No proposal from Ajit Pawar, says Maha BJP chief

Mumbai, April 18 The Bharatiya Janata Party's Maharashtra unit on Tuesday categorically said that they have not received any proposal, "either verbal or written" from NCP leader Ajit Pawar on his reported intentions to join the ruling alliance party or extending outside support.

"There is no such proposal, either oral or in writing from anyone... When this does not concern us or him (Ajit Pawar), why should there be such speculative reports," BJP state chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule said.

However, he said that anybody who is ready to accept the BJP's ideology is welcome to join the party, though ally and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena leaders had aired differing views.

Bawankule's assertions came soon after the Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar himself came forward and ended all the rumours of his plotting a "political earthquake".

Given the aggressive NCP leader's history of the 80-hour experiment of November 2019, the rumours served to heat up the state political atmosphere with lots of suspense, mystery, and conspiracies.

Earlier, NCP President Sharad Pawar also dismissed all the speculation that his party was heading for a split with nephew Ajit Pawar preparing to walk out with at least 40 MLAs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor