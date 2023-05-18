'No road duty in hot conditions', CM Shinde's order for traffic constables over 55

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has instructed the Mumbai police commissioner to refrain from assigning traffic constables above the age of 55 to duty on the city's roads.

Shinde's decision to issue the directive stemmed from his observation of senior constables performing duty under the scorching midday sun while he was traveling from Thane to Mumbai, according to a statement from his office. Without delay, he contacted Mumbai police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar and provided him with the required instructions.

CM Shinde additionally emphasized that traffic constables with severe health conditions should not be assigned road duty. Furthermore, he stressed the need for adequate provisions of shade and water for constables deployed on the roads.