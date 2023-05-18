'No road duty in hot conditions', CM Shinde's order for traffic constables over 55
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 18, 2023 02:53 PM 2023-05-18T14:53:46+5:30 2023-05-18T14:55:48+5:30
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has instructed the Mumbai police commissioner to refrain from assigning traffic constables above the ...
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has instructed the Mumbai police commissioner to refrain from assigning traffic constables above the age of 55 to duty on the city's roads.
Shinde's decision to issue the directive stemmed from his observation of senior constables performing duty under the scorching midday sun while he was traveling from Thane to Mumbai, according to a statement from his office. Without delay, he contacted Mumbai police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar and provided him with the required instructions.
दुपारच्या उन्हात कर्तव्य बजावणाऱ्या वाहतूक पोलिसांना सावलीसाठी तात्पुरते निवारे तसेच पिण्याचे पाणी उपलब्ध करून द्यावे आणि ५५ वर्षांहून अधिक वयाच्या वाहतूक पोलिसांना रस्त्यावर कर्तव्य बजावण्यासाठी तैनात करू नये, असे निर्देश मुख्यमंत्री @mieknathshinde यांनी आज मुंबईचे पोलीस… pic.twitter.com/22WE5TEDOK— CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) May 17, 2023
CM Shinde additionally emphasized that traffic constables with severe health conditions should not be assigned road duty. Furthermore, he stressed the need for adequate provisions of shade and water for constables deployed on the roads.Open in app