"No tolerance for lawbreakers," says CM Shinde on Kolhapur riots

A new controversy has arisen in Kolhapur concerning the sharing of objectionable WhatsApp statuses by a group of youths. This incident has resulted in a conflict between two factions within the city. The protest movement in Kolhapur has gained momentum following the controversy. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has responded to the situation by conducting a press conference, where he urged everyone to uphold peace and harmony.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, “The cooperation of everyone is necessary to maintain law and order. I am personally in contact with the officers involved. I appeal to everyone to maintain peace. When I spoke to the officials, they assured me that the situation is under control. There will be no support for those who take the law into their own hands. I am personally in touch with the authorities.”

Meanwhile, Devendra Fadnavis also commented on the situation in Kolhapur, stating, “There will be no apology in Maharashtra for those who glorify Aurangzeb. The police are also taking appropriate action. It is imperative that people maintain peace. There should not be any untoward incidents anywhere. It is a collective responsibility of all of us.” Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed the Home Department to take strict action against the culprits.

Meanwhile, in response to the deteriorating situation, the Home Ministry has issued orders to restore peace in Kolhapur. Guardian Minister Deepak Kesarkar has informed that six individuals have been arrested for sharing objectionable statuses. The Home Ministry has reiterated its commitment to maintaining peace in Kolhapur.

Authorities are actively working to regain control over the situation in Kolhapur. As a precautionary measure to curb the spread of rumours, internet services in Kolhapur have been temporarily suspended until tomorrow evening.