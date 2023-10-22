'No violence is justified': Supriya Sule on Israel-Palestine conflict

On the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule said that no violence is justified. What do wars achieve? Our role as global citizens should be peace. Whatever conflict is happening is extraordinary and is going to hurt everybody. All these things happening globally are going to hurt India's economy. The Indian government, instead of calling some Jumlebaazi Parliament session, should call a serious parliamentary session or call an all-party leaders meeting. We should have discussions on the economy and the impacts of the Israel-Palestine conflict. I appreciate the effort and work done by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

India on Sunday sent nearly 6.5 tonnes of medical aid and 32 tonnes of disaster relief material for the people of Palestine.

Israel has launched airstrikes on Gaza since Hamas terrorists killed at least 1,400 Israelis and wounded more than 4,800 in a massive offensive launched from Gaza on Oct. 7, which included massacres carried out at Gaza-area communities and rocket barrages. Over 200 hostages were taken back to Gaza.