No water cut in Pune for now, review scheduled after May 15: Chandrakant Patil

This year, there was a forecast of less rain, which could have affected the water supply in Pune. But Chandrakant Pati said that Pune will not have to face any water shortage.

During a meeting of the Canal Advisory Committee led by Chandrakant Patil today, it was noted that Pune needs 1.5 TMC of water per month, and the first rotation of water for agriculture from the Khadakwasla Dam is currently in progress. Despite this, Patil instructed the civic officials not to implement any water rationing in the city because there is enough water available for both the city and agriculture until August 31st.

Different weather forecasting agencies have predicted that the monsoon season will be impacted, and the rainfall may be up to 96%. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also confirmed this. Therefore, Patil has instructed the water resources department and municipal officials to create a solid plan for managing the water supply for both agriculture and the city.

As per the discussions held in today's meeting, the water storage in the dams is half TMC more than what was available on the same date last year. Furthermore, as of August 31st, 11 TMC of water stocks are currently available. Officials have confirmed that the city's water supply can be maintained without any reduction, even after providing water for a second cycle of agriculture. This means that there will be no shortage of water for the city. However, it was decided in the meeting to review the situation again in the next fifteen days and make a decision accordingly. Hence, the decision to impose a water cut has been deferred for the time being.