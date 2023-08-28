Nobody permanent friend or foe in politics says, Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, addressing a rally in Beed on Sunday, said nobody is a permanent friend or foe in politics. Ajit Pawar's statement comes after his uncle and Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Friday claimed that there was “no split” in the NCP and that his nephew was its leader.

Ajit Pawar said he was hopeful Prime Minister Narendra Modi's charisma will benefit Maharashtra which follows secular thoughts.“Nobody is permanent friend or foe in politics. This is politics,” news agency PTI quoted Ajit as saying. He also thanked local leaders of Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party for welcoming him and other ministers of the NCP.“It is our expectation that PM Modi's charisma would benefit Maharashtra and hence we all decided to join the (BJP-Shiv Sena) government for the benefit of the state. There is no self-interest behind our decision to join the government. There is no iota of truth in some speculative talks,” he said.Ajit Pawar joined the BJP-Shiv Sena government last month and took oath as the deputy chief minister. Eight MLAs of the NCP also took oath as ministers. He also staked a claim to NCP and its symbol.