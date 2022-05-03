Non-bailable arrest warrant issued against MNS Raj Thackeray

MNS president Raj Thackeray is currently at the center of the discussion due to his aggressive stance on mosque loudspeakers.

Similarly, an arrest warrant (Raj Thackeray Arrest Warrant) has been issued against Raj Thackeray by the Shirala Court in Sangli. It is learned that this warrant was issued in an old case. The court also asked the police why no action has been taken against Raj even after issuing the warrant on April 6.

"A Magistrate Court in Shirala, Sangli had issued a non-bailable warrant against MNS chief Raj Thackeray on April 6, in connection with a case of 2008 u/s IPC 143, 109, 117, 7 in the Criminal Amendment & 135 of the Bombay Police Act," ANI tweeted. Despite the Court asking the Mumbai Police Commissioner to arrest & bring MNS chief Raj Thackeray before the court in the non-bailable warrant, the Mumbai Police has not executed the order yet.



Raj Thackeray has given an ultimatum to the police administration on May 4 to remove the loudspeakers from the mosque. Social organizations, including some leaders of the Mahavikas Aghadi, are demanding that the police take stern action against Raj in this case.

Meanwhile, a few months ago, the Parli court in Beed had issued an arrest warrant against Raj Thackeray. In 2008, MNS activists pelted stones at Transport Corporation buses in support of Raj Thackeray. The case was taken to court after a case was registered in this regard. After this, Raj Thackeray was often asked to appear in court. However, Raj Thackeray did not attend any of the hearings. A non-bailable warrant was issued for non-attendance on consecutive dates despite bail.