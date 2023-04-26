Noorul Hasan receives Lokmat Maharashtrian of the year Award in IPS promising category

The 'Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year' award is given every year to individuals and organizations who have made remarkable contributions in the fields of public service - social service, education, administration, politics, medical, industry, sports, agriculture, CSR. This year in the IPS category, IPS Officer, Noorul Hasan was honored with Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year' award.

The youngest IPS Officer, Noorul Hasan took charge as the ACP of Dharamabad Division of Nanded District in Maharashtra State. Noorul Hasan hails from Peelibheet District of UP. He studied in a Govt. school up to 8th standard. After passing 10th class, he went to Raibareili along with his father and studied Intermediate through Hindi Medium. Later, he joined Aligarh Muslim University in 2009 for B.Tech. He improved his proficiency in English language during his studies at AMU. He established a forum along with his 10 friends who used to exchange views on national and international affairs. They also used to conduct mock interviews.