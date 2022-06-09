Nora Fatehi's new international single 'Dirty Little Secret' out

Nora Fatehi is back with a new international single titled 'Dirty Little Secret'.

The up-tempo track is sung, directed and produced by Nora. It is "inspired by global pop-culture, with ground-breaking sounds, cutting-edge visuals and breakthrough choreography."

"As an artist, I'm constantly looking to push the envelope and raise the bar for myself. 'Dirty Little Secret' is really close to my heart and a track that allowed me to pursue my passions behind the camera and in front of it. It's fiery, fierce, ballsy and a track I personally connect with as an audience," Nora said.

UK artist Zach Knight is also a part of ''Dirty Little Secret'.

Nora recently amazed everyone with her performance at IIFA 2022. From Naach Meri Rani to Kusu Kusu and Dance Meri Rani, Nora grooved to her hit songs and the cherry on the cake was surely her debut performance on her independent single 'Dirty Little Secret' which drove the audience wild. e was an amalgamation of dance variations from different cultures, right from belly dancing and afro to hip hop and Bollywood.

( With inputs from ANI )

