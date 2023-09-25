"Not all journalists are sold out": Vijay Wadettiwar slams Chandrashekhar Bawankule over viral audio clip

In a significant development, an audio clip featuring Chandrashekhar Bawankule, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief in Maharashtra, has surfaced, raising allegations of attempted media influence. Bawankule is purportedly heard advising party workers to take journalists to roadside eateries (dhabas) and treat them well to prevent negative publicity in the run-up to the upcoming elections.

The audio clip, believed to have been recorded during Bawankule's address to BJP workers in Ahmednagar regarding poll booth management, has ignited a political firestorm. In it, Bawankule can be heard suggesting that party members identify journalists, particularly those running small video news portals in their booth areas, who tend to exaggerate minor incidents. He advises creating a list of these journalists and inviting them to dhabas for tea, alluding to the notion that this goodwill gesture would dissuade them from reporting negatively about the party in the lead-up to "Maha Vijay 2024."

In response to the audio clip, Maharashtra opposition leader Vijay Wadettiwar criticized the BJP's approach, stating, "Not all journalists are sold out. Do you think journalists accept crumbs?" He accused the BJP of attempting to buy favour with journalists and suggested a parallel with the party's alleged approach toward voters, he shared a post on X.

Facing swift backlash from the opposition, Bawankule offered a clarification, asserting that his intent was merely to emphasize treating journalists with respect and understanding their opinions about the allocated booths. He defended his statement, stating that he did not intend to influence or manipulate the media.