Not aware of what transpired in last week’s meeting between Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar: Supriya Sule



Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule that she is not aware of what transpired in last week’s meeting between Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar at the home of a Pune businessman.

The meeting between NCP founder Sharad Pawar and his nephew and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on August 12 at businessman Atul Chordiya’s residence in the Koregaon Park area had sent political circles abuzz.

Even before my Dada’s (Ajit Pawar’s) birth, the Pawar and Chordiya families shared a good association as Mr (Atul) Chordiya’s father and Pawar Saheb were together in college. So there is nothing to be surprised if both the families meet, said Sule.

Speaking about Ajit Pawar’s stand, Sule said difference of opinion does take place and it should be seen as a sign of a healthy democracy. She said Saroj Patil, wife of late comrade Dr N D Patil, is a sister of Sharad Pawar but both the senior Pawar and N D Patil had stood against each other on several occasions.