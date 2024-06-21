“Not Due to Any Structural Defects”: MMRDA After Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole Claims Cracks on Atal Setu (Watch Video)

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Friday clarified that minor cracks found on the approach road connecting Atal Setu in Ulwe are not part of the bridge but a service road connecting the bridge. MMRDA assured that the cracks do not indicate structural defects in the project and pose no threat to the bridge.

The MMRDA labeled reports of cracks on the bridge as "rumors" and urged citizens not to believe them.

"There have been rumours circulating about cracks on the MTHL bridge. We want to clarify that these cracks are not on the bridge itself but on the approach road connecting MTHL from Ulwe towards Mumbai. During an inspection by the Operation and Maintenance team on June 20, 2024, minor cracks were found on the road surface near the edges at three locations on Ramp 5 (the ramp towards Mumbai). These cracks are minor and located along the edge of the road," MMRDA wrote on X

There have been rumours circulating about cracks on the MTHL bridge. We want to clarify that these cracks are not on the bridge itself but on the approach road connecting MTHL from Ulwe towards Mumbai.



During an inspection by the Operation and Maintenance team on June 20, 2024,… — MMRDA (@MMRDAOfficial) June 21, 2024

"It is important to note that these cracks are not due to any structural defects. They are minor longitudinal cracks in the asphalt pavement, which can be effectively repaired without impacting the life or performance of the pavement. The Package 4 contractor, M/s Strabag, has already commenced repair work, which will be completed within 24 hours. This work is being carried out without causing any disruption to traffic." MMRDA added.

In a social media post to X, MMRDA wrote, "There have been rumours circulating about cracks on the MTHL bridge. We want to clarify that these cracks are not on the bridge itself but on the approach road connecting MTHL from Ulwe towards Mumbai."

Read Also | Cracks on Atal Setu Road: Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole Inspects MTHL, Says 'Lives Of People In Danger' (Watch Video)

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole inspected the cracks on the Mumbai-Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) and alleged that the cracks were due to corruption. "This road was inaugurated by PM Modi recently. Around half a kilometer of road has sustained one-foot-deep cracks in it, which indicates the level of corruption in this government. They are not even worried about the public,” Patole told media.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewari-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, India's longest bridge, in Maharashtra on January 12, 2024. The bridge, constructed at a cost of more than Rs 17,840 crore, spans 21.8 kilometers with 16.5 km over sea and 5.5 km on land. It provides faster connectivity to Mumbai International Airport and Navi Mumbai International Airport, reducing travel time to Pune, Goa, and South India. The foundation stone was laid by PM Modi in December 2016.