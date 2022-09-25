Not in Shivaji’s land’: Shinde, Fadnavis warn against ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that “anti-national” slogans will not be tolerated on “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's land” after a video purportedly showed the Popular Front of India (PFI) protesters in Pune raising ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans. A video showed the PFI cadres, protesting against the ED and CBI action against the radical outfit, protesting in Pune. Slogans of “Pakistan Zindabad” were allegedly raised by protesters during the agitation.

This has drawn sharp reaction from the Maharashtra government, with Eknath Shinde condemning the incident. “No amount of condemnation for the sort of anti-national ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans that have been raised in Pune, is enough. Police will definitely take appropriate action but such slogans will not be tolerated on Shivaji’s land,” Eknath Shinde tweeted. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is also the Home Minister, also said those who were involved in the incident will not be spared. Speaking in Nagpur, Fadnavis said, "If anyone raises a 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan in Maharashtra or in India, then that person will not be spared and action will be taken against them. We will find them out wherever they may be and will take action against them."