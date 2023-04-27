"Not on leave, but on double duty," says CM Eknath Shinde

Following rumours in political and government circles that Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had become upset and had taken a three-day vacation to his village in Satara, Shinde himself clarified that he was not on leave but rather "on double duty."

Files from various departments keep coming to the CM secretariat and considering the urgency the work is generally not kept pending. So, even while he was away, the Chief Minister had a meeting with the Chief Secretary and other senior officials and cleared 65 files over a video conference, said a statement from the CMO.

Chief Minister Shinde stated that he was currently on a tour in Satara where he inspected the Tapola bridge, conducted the 'bhoomipujan' of the Tapola Mahabaleshwar Road, and held a review meeting about tourism in Mahabaleshwar. He emphasized that he was not on vacation but was instead working double duty. The Chief Minister criticized those who were making baseless allegations against him.