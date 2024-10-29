NOTA Option Used by 12,000 Voters in 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections to Signal Dissatisfaction

In the 2019 assembly elections, 109 candidates contested, with a voter turnout of 66 percent. However, 12,668 voters opted for "NOTA" (None of the Above), showing their disapproval of the available candidates. To strengthen democracy, every eligible voter is encouraged to exercise their right to vote, even if they do not favor any candidate. Since the 2014 election, the NOTA option has allowed voters to voice their discontent, leading to a slight increase in voter participation.

NOTA remains a significant choice for voters. The Election Department noted a recent decrease in the use of currency notes in elections. In the last election, more than 1,000 voters chose NOTA in seven constituencies in the district, with Dhamangaon Railway Constituency seeing a slightly lower count at 788.

Upcoming Assembly Election

Voting for the Legislative Assembly is scheduled for November 20, with results announced on November 23. Voter awareness campaigns are actively running in every village and city to boost turnout. With an increase in new voters, the election authorities are expecting at least a 70 percent voter turnout.