Notorious criminal arrested with Turkish drugs in Ratnagiri

The Ratnagiri city police apprehended a notorious criminal named Ashraf, also known as Adraya Mahmood Sheikh, on Sunday night (25th). He was arrested in the fish market area of the city while in possession of Turkish drugs intended for sale. During the operation, the police confiscated 1.73 grams of drugs with an estimated value of Rs 16,800.

Acting on received information about the sale of illegal drugs at Khan Complex in Macchimarket, Ratnagiri city, the local police conducted a targeted raid. During the operation, Ashraf Shaikh was apprehended, and Turkish drugs with a value of Rs 16,800 were seized from his possession. Additionally, cash amounting to Rs 12,530 and a mobile phone valued at Rs 5,000 were confiscated. The city police is currently conducting a thorough investigation into the matter.