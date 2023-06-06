Notorious criminal shot in Pune's Mohamadwadi, investigation underway

A 21-year-old notorious criminal named Faizan Ramzan Shaikh, also known as Chichi Pachi and residing in Syed Nagar Kondhwa, was shot with a pistol by an unidentified individual riding a two-wheeler.

The incident occurred in the Ghulam Alinagar area of Pune's Mohamadwadi locality. During the attack, two gunshots were fired, with one bullet striking him in the abdomen, causing injury. He received immediate first aid at a private hospital and was subsequently transferred to Saswad Hospital for additional medical care.

Upon receiving the report of the shooting, high-ranking police officers swiftly arrived at the crime scene. A formal complaint has been lodged at the Wanwadi police station regarding the incident.

As per the police, Chichi Pachi had departed from Ghulam Alinagar when an individual on a motorcycle approached and fired two gunshots at him, resulting in his injury. A concerned resident promptly alerted the authorities about the incident.