Number of road accidents in Sangli district increase, due to bad condition of highways

Sangli: Due to the improving quality of state highways in the district, and increased traffic congestion, vehicles are passing through the state highways. Although two national highways and state highways pass through the district, the number of accidents on 'other roads' has increased even more than on these busy highways. These accidents are due to speeding and some of the accidents are due to poor road conditions.



The Pune-Bangalore Asian route passes through the district, while the Ratnagiri-Nagpur National Highway is also nearing completion. Apart from this, Bijapur Guhagar is also an important route. Apart from this, other important routes break the state route. Despite the relatively high traffic on the national highway, the number of accidents on this route has been low in the last six months. Although accidents occur on national highways, the rate is lower than in other places. Other district routes, however, have become death traps.

It is clear from the statistics that accidents have increased on other district routes. There have been more accidents on this route than there are on this busy one. Incidents are happening due to a lack of speed control as the traffic on the narrow road and road is getting better.

These are the causes

The quality of some state highways in the district has improved significantly. These roads, which used to be paved, are now getting better and better. As a result, lack of speed control leads to accidents.

Some state highways are in name only. Although the Peth-Sangli route has recently been converted into a national highway, the former state highway is becoming a death trap.

• Accidents are happening on Sangli-Vita, Tasgaon-Atpadi route due to increased traffic. There is less road and more traffic on Tasgaon-Sangli road.

Roads are constructed by Zilla Parishad's Construction Department, Public Works, and National Highways Authority. This includes roads other than national and state highways. Accidents have also increased due to the poor condition of these roads due to relatively low traffic.