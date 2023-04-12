OBC community holds day-long 'Chintan Shivir' on rights and entitlements

A 'Chintan shiver by the OBC Adhikari Karmachari Sangh was conducted on Sunday at Red Velvet Restaurant in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The event saw the presence of state officials, members, and prominent figures such as the organization's founder president, Sunil Shelke, and Dr Prabhakar Gaikwad, Secretary Board Member of The Satyashodhak Shikshak Sabha.

While speaking on this occasion Dr Suraj Mondal expressed concern about a conspiracy to deprive OBC groups of their rights and entitlements. He pointed out the alarming fact that people belonging to the OBC category are not being appointed to higher administrative positions or in prestigious institutions such as IITs and IIMs. In light of this situation, he stressed the need for OBCs to unite and join hands with Dalits, tribal groups, and other organizations to fight for their rights.

Continuing his statement, Dr Mandal emphasized that the rights and entitlements of the OBC community are currently at risk for various reasons. Therefore, it is crucial for everyone to remain vigilant and build a strong sense of unity. He also warned that future generations would not forgive those who do not collectively fight against the blatant injustices faced by the community. Mandal further stated that the main challenges faced by the OBC group include the absence of a caste-based census, issues with EVM machines, and being perceived as a caste rather than a community in society.

Prabhakar Gaikwad expressed his concern over the current situation in the country, particularly regarding the National Education Policy and its potential danger to the OBC community. He highlighted the alarming possibility of education becoming monopolized by a select few, which could have negative consequences for the OBCs. Gaikwad also shared a shocking statistic that around 10 crore OBCs in the country are deprived of education. He further discussed the various challenges faced by the OBC community as a whole.

Dr Shivshankar Gore led the proceedings of the afternoon session which included a variety of activities such as discussions, group conversations, resolving doubts and answering questions. Sanjay Khandwe was acknowledged and appreciated for his contributions to the program. Furthermore, appointments were made for district-level officials across the state.

During the camp's inauguration, the organization's website and informational booklet were officially launched. The General Secretary, Ram Wadibhashe, shared important details about the website. Additionally, the successful execution of the event was made possible due to the hard work and dedication of individuals such as Kishore Pawar, Gajanan Hudekar, Mahadev Mirge, Prabhakar Chaudhary, Deepak Patil, Santosh Tathe, Sanjay Devre, Nivrutti Tangade, Anil Hissal, Gajanan Padol, and many others.