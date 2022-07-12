OBC Political Reservation: Election of 92 Municipal Councils in the state without OBC reservation

The Supreme Court has issued important instructions in the backdrop of local body elections in the state. The Supreme Court has said that the announced elections will be held without OBC reservation. The Supreme Court has directed not to issue new notifications for the already announced elections of local bodies. Therefore, it has been decided that the elections of 92 Municipal Councils in the state will be held within the announced time and without OBC reservation. The state government has today submitted the report of the Banthia Commission to the Supreme Court. The state government told the apex court that it had completed the triple test required for OBC reservation. The apex court then ordered no change in the announced election program. In addition, instructions have been given not to announce new elections. The next hearing on OBC reservation will be held on July 19. Therefore, the state is now looking at whether OBCs will get reservation on the basis of the Banthiya Commission.