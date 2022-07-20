OBC reservation: SC accepts Banthia report get 27 percent reservation in election

The way for political reservation of OBCs in elections in local bodies in the state has been paved. The Supreme Court today accepted the report of the Banthia Commission and directed the State Election Commission to hold elections as per this report. Apart from this, the court has also asked to take steps to hold the stalled elections in the state urgently. It has been ordered to announce the election program in the next two weeks. The Jayantkumar Banthia Commission in its report recommended that OBCs should be given up to 27 per cent reservation in local Swaraj institutions. As the court accepted this report, OBCs will get 27 percent political reservation in local self-government elections in the state.

Elections to 92 Municipal Corporations and 4 Nagar Panchayats have been held in the state. The Supreme Court has also given instructions to announce the program related to this election in the next two weeks. Therefore, it is said that the dilemma of political reservation for OBCs has been resolved.