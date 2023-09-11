"OBC reservations won't be affected": Devendra Fadnavis assures OBC community amid Maratha quota agitation

Manoj Jarange Patil has been on a hunger strike demanding Maratha reservations in Maharashtra. However, there is a fear that if the Maratha community receives reservations, it might adversely affect OBC reservations. In response to this concern, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has reassured the OBC community.

"Our Eknath Shinde-led government will not allow injustice to OBCs, no matter what. The government has no intention of reducing the reservation among OBCs. The OBC community should not misunderstand. The state government will not make any decisions that pit the two communities against each other. A leader of any community should try not to hurt any community while making any statement. I also want to assure the OBC community that injustice will not be allowed to happen to the OBC community," Fadnavis said.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has called for an all-party meeting on Monday to address the Maratha quota agitation. During this meeting, leaders from all parties will receive updates on the government's efforts regarding Maratha reservation, with the aim of persuading Manoj Jarange to end his hunger strike. All attention is focused on how opposition leaders and Jarange will respond to this meeting.