October Heat Replaces Monsoon Showers as Temperatures Rise in Maharashtra

The monsoon is returning, with heavy rains receding across most of the state. While light to moderate rain is affecting some areas, the Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rain in others. Last week, the monsoon retreated from parts of Rajasthan and Gujarat but has remained for six consecutive days since then. Today, its progress continues to be delayed.

A yellow alert for heavy rain is in effect in parts of Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, Sangli, and Solapur districts. The Meteorological Department also predicts light to moderate rain in Dharashiv, Latur, Beed, Satara, Pune, Nagar, and Ratnagiri districts over the next three days—Wednesday to Friday—while other areas may experience light rain as well.

Rain paused on Monday, with only Sangli district recording a small amount (0.1 mm). Consequently, maximum temperatures are rising, signaling the onset of October heat. Nagpur recorded a high of 35.4°C, while Mahabaleshwar had a low of 16.6°C.