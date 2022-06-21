"Offer of Deputy Chief Minister to Eknath Shinde?", Sharad Pawar explained the role of NCP

Mumbai: Shiv Sena's displeasure has now been exposed after the Mahavikas Aghadi suffered a major blow in the Legislative Council results in the state. Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde was not reachable since Monday evening after the results were announced. It has now come to light that many Shiv Sena MLAs have stopped in Gujarat along with him. Now Sharad Pawar has reacted to this rebellion in Shiv Sena. Sharad Pawar is currently in Delhi for the presidential election. From there he declared the role of NCP. He also said that he would be going to Mumbai today.

There was a revolt even before the formation of the Mahavikas Aghadi government. At that time, MLAs were kept in Haryana and Gujarat. However, the government has been running smoothly for 2.5 years now. Both the NCP candidates have been elected in the Assembly elections. The votes of the NCP have been given to the candidates as decided. We will find out the truth that not a single candidate of our Mahavikas Aghadi has won, said Sharad Pawar. Also, Eknath Shinde has been offered the post of Deputy Chief Minister, was the question asked to Sharad Pawar. On that, speaking on Shiv Sena's rebellion in the state, looking at the current situation, I think that the way will definitely be paved. Shiv Sena party has the post of Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister is with NCP, the post of Chief Minister will remain with Shiv Sena. We are with whatever the Shiv Sena leaders decide. But, I believe that everything will be fine, said Sharad Pawar.

Eknath Shinde is going to meet Amit Shah. When asked about this, "who should visit whom is his subject, I don't know about it. I have not discussed it with anyone, I have not even talked to the Chief Minister about it. But, I am going to Mumbai today, after going there, the next steps will be taken after seeing the situation," said Pawar.