Officials instructed to swiftly relocate landslide-affected residents to safer areas

Last night, a landslide struck Irshalwadi village in Khalapur taluka. The western ghats experience landslides every few years, making the monsoon season particularly hazardous for the residents of this region.

Following the incident, the state government has taken prompt safety measures. During a state cabinet meeting held today, the chief secretary was instructed to swiftly relocate the people residing in the landslide-affected areas to safer locations, as per the regional media reports.

According to reports, heavy rains have started in the state over the last few days, leading to landslides at several places. The state government has also gone into alert mode following the tragic incident in Irshalwadi. In today's state cabinet meeting, the chief secretary was directed to promptly relocate the residents of landslide-affected areas to safer places. Incidents of landslides have been recorded in the past few years as well. Instructions have been given to study these incidents and submit a report.