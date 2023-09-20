Oil tanker gutted in fire on Bhiwandi-Thane bypass, no injuries reported

A significant fire engulfed an oil tanker in Bhiwandi taluka, located in Maharashtra's Thane district, today. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident, according to reports. The blaze erupted around 10:30 a.m. on the Bhiwandi-Nashik bypass road.

Upon receiving the alert, personnel from the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation's fire brigade rushed to the scene and successfully extinguished the flames. However, the tanker was reduced to ashes by the time the fire was under control.

An official stated that no injuries occurred because the tanker driver and the driver's assistant, known as the 'cleaner,' managed to evacuate the vehicle in a timely manner. The fire incident temporarily disrupted highway traffic for a few hours, and authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire.