Oldest mandals of Mumbai, Pune plan grand celebrations for Ganesh Chaturthi 2022

The public celebrations of Ganeshutsav would turn 130 this year and the two oldest festival organisers of Mumbai and Pune are planning grand celebrations to mark the landmark year. These two mandals are Shree Kasba Ganpati Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal at Khadilkar Road in Girgaum in Mumbai. The Kasba Peth area adjacent to Shaniwar Wada palace-fort in Pune and Girgaon area of south Mumbai is closely associated with the freedom, cultural, social, and educational movements.It was Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak, who inspired the first public Ganesh celebrations in 1893 - and this year the festival turns 130."The Ganpati festival was being celebrated within the Kasba Ganpati temple till 1925. From 1926, the Ganpati festival was celebrated in an enclosed mandap. Every year, the festival is celebrated for 10 days in the same tradition with ardent fervour.Ours is the oldest public celebration of Lord Ganesh," Shree Kasba Ganpati Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal President Shrikant Shete told Deccan Chronicle.

"We have traditional rituals, however, this year we are planning to have a theme revolving around the protection of the environment and zero-plastic use," he added. As far as Kasba Peth is concerned, it is the oldest area in Pune and is called the "."Heart of Pune City". In the history of Pune, the city was once known as "Kasbe Pune".Shree Sarvajanik Ganeshutsav Sanstha President Bhushan Pokle and Secretary Ashok Pednekar too are planning to have a theme. “This year marks the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and we would have something on those lines,” Trustee Vinod Satpute told DH. "Our celebrations are very simple and traditional," he said. Keshavji Naik Chawl comprises six chawls with 150 rooms - where the residents belong to the middle class. People like Shreedhar Madhav Joshi, one of the pillars of the socialist movement, Balasaheb Gangadhar Kher, the Prime Minister of Bombay Presidency, music director duo Kalyanji-Anandji and poet like Krishnaji Keshav Damle popularly known as Keshavsut, had stayed in Ke-Ni Chawl.