Omkar Salvi replaces Amol Muzumdar as new head coach of Mumbai

Mumbai have named Omkar Salvi as the head coach for the upcoming domestic season. The 45-year-old replaced Amol Muzumdar, who did not prefer to get his contract renewed after a successful campaign with the Mumbai team in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT).

Salvi worked with the Mumbai team earlier as their bowling coach. The veteran has also been a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Omkar, the brother of former Indian fast bowler Aavishkar Salvi, played for Railways during his heyday before making a name as a coach. Salvi was associated as the bowling coach of Mumbai’s team during Chandrakant Pandit’s two years as Mumbai coach in 2015-16 and 2016-17. Besides filling in the big boots of Muzumdar, Salvi will also have to chart out a roadmap to help Mumbai regain its reputation of domestic powerhouse. During Muzumdar’s stint, Mumbai made it to the Ranji Trophy final in 2021-22 and emerged Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy champion in 2022-23.