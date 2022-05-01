On her 34th birthday, take a look at some of Anushka Sharma's most stunning outfits

Bollywood actor, Anushka Sharma is all set to celebrate her 34th birthday today. In 2008, she made her major Bollywood debut in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, playing alongside Shah Rukh Khan and proving to be a huge hit.

Here are some of her most well-known outfits, proving that she is a true diva.

1. Whirling in white

The 'Sultan' actor literally stole the show donning this all-white attire paired with golden coloured high length heels.

2. Blazing Bronze

Anushka dons a bronze-coloured gown and looks sizzling hot and splendid, turning everyone's head over heels once again.

3. Blue Hues

Simple yet gorgeous, this blue coloured middy dress is really looking awesome on Anushka. Paired with a hat and black coloured sunglasses, the actor is dropping some major vacay goals for fans.

4. Chequered Checked

Giving her fans some major boss lady vibes, the 'Zero'actor, while wearing this plaid jumpsuit, was indeed looking like a stunner.

5. The one in the saree

While carrying a saree also, Anushka knows how to play the fashion game well. With this green-hued floral printed saree teamed with these big earrings, the 'NH-10' actor looked astounding and amazing.

