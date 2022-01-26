On Republic Day, Kareena Kapoor shares a glimpse of Taimur's 'tri-coloured' breakfast

On the occasion of Republic Day, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan and her son Taimur unleashed their creativity by giving a 'tricolour' touch to their breakfast.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared a photograph of Taimur's tricoloured breakfast -- consisting of a kiwi, apple slice and orange on a toothpick.

"Tims tri coloured breakfast," she captioned the post.

Republic Day is celebrated every year on January 26 to commemorate the adoption of the Indian Constitution, which came into effect on this day in 1950.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor