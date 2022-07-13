On the day of Guru Purnima Sanjay Raut remembers Balasaheb Thackeray

Mumbai - "Balasaheb gave us direction. Balasaheb gave it to everyone freely. Not to be such a guru. Balasaheb was the Guru of Maharashtra and the country. Balasaheb is remembered every day. Today is special. Some people went outside Shiv Sena and made Balasaheb Shiv Sena. If Balasaheb were alive today, it is understandable what he would have commented on" said Raut. MP Sanjay Raut has castigated the rebel MLAs, saying, "We will remain loyal, this is the real Gurudakshina."

Sanjay Raut said that "Balasaheb was Brahma, Vishnu, and Mahesh, a brilliant leader for us. Balasaheb had bound everyone in a bond of loyalty. Those who left Balasaheb Thackeray say that Balasaheb is our Guru. Balasaheb Thackeray is the guru of all those who are loyal to Shiv Sena." He said that Balasaheb would have responded to the rebels with his style.

Currently, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut is visiting various wards and meeting office bearers. This time, Sanjay Raut has again targeted the rebel MLAs. It will be known in the future who is at risk from whom. We are not in danger from anyone. What was supposed to happen has happened, said Sanjay Raut. In the future, no one should feel safe in politics. Now everyone has daggers in their hands. Therefore, now everyone is in danger from everyone, Sanjay Raut also warned at this time.