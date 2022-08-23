On the demand of Leader of the Opposition, Maharashtra Legislative Council to discuss rise in crime

On the demand of the Leader of the Opposition Ambadas Danve, the Maharashtra Legislative Council will discuss the rising kidnapping and rape incidents in Bhandara and Amravati districts.

As per the opposition, there has been a rise in the number of kidnapping and rape incidents in the districts. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis and other ministers are also expected to take part in the discussion.

Before this, the Legislative Council was adjourned for 10 minutes, earlier today, as the quorum was not fulfilled.

The last elections in the legislative council of the state happened back in June, for 10 seats. BJP was then able to bag 5 seats, while Shiv Sena and Congress were able to win 2 seats each. Congress also won one seat in the election.

Eknath Shinde took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on June 30, earlier this year. This came after a faction of Shiv Sena under Shinde shifted the alliance to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Maha Vikas Aghadi, which was a coalition between Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Indian National Congress (INC).

Earlier, in 2019, Shiv Sena and BJP had contested the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly polls together, but after the results, Shiv Sena made the government with NCP and Congress.

( With inputs from ANI )

