One dead, 20 injured as container truck collides with wedding bus in Raigad

A container truck, which was allegedly speeding, rammed into a private bus near Khopoli on the Pune-Mumbai highway in the early hours of Monday, leaving one person dead and about 20 others injured, police said. The accident took place when 35 passengers of the private bus were on way to Shahpur from Sindhudurg after attending a wedding function, the Raigad police official said.

The container hit the bus from the rear. Due to the impact, the bus driver fell down from the vehicle. He came under the wheels of the container and died on the spot, the official said. Ten passengers were injured and rushed to a nearby hospital, he said.