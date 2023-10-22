One dead as bus rams into crane on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway

A tragic incident occurred on Sunday when a Gujarat State Transport bus collided with a crane on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district, resulting in the loss of one life, as reported by the police. The incident took place at around 3 am when the crane which had hit a road divider on the highway was being reversed, an official from Palghar police station said.

At that time, the bus, belonging to the Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation and carrying 35 passengers, rammed into the crane from behind at Dapchari check post on Maharashtra-Gujarat border, he said.

The cleaner of the crane was killed in the accident. The body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem, the police added.