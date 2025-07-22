One Dead, One Injured in Separate Road Accidents in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two accident took place in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, where in one speeding care allegedly hit another car from behind at Ramgopalnagar in Padegaon. Following the accident one passenger from the front care got injured, local rushed for the help.

Passersby claimed that the car that hit him was a taxi marked 'India Government,' and locals reported finding a beer bottle in the driver's area. In another incident, a 50-year-old two-wheeler rider going towards Waluj died after being hit by a speeding vehicle. The deceased has been identified as Mukesh Chandrabhan Shingade. The accident took place at Nagar Naka area at 11:00 pm on Monday.

Mukesh, originally from Amravati, was a clerk in BSNL. He was staying at the government residence at Tar Bhavan with his wife, son and daughter after being transferred to the city. He had worked in the office on Monday and had gone home in the evening. Around 10:00 pm, he left his house and headed towards Waluj on a two-wheeler (MH 27 BC 4433).

Meanwhile, an unknown vehicle hit him in the Nagar Naka area and knocked him down. In this, the motorcycle was thrown far away and fell on the road. He died on the spot. The cantonment police rushed to the spot and cleared the blocked traffic.