One dead, three injured in tragic Solapur-Pune highway accident

A tragic incident occurred on Friday afternoon on the Solapur-Pune highway when a dumper unexpectedly stopped on the road. As a result, four subsequent vehicles collided with the dumper, leading to a devastating accident. Tragically, one individual lost their life instantly. Upon receiving notification of the incident, the police swiftly arrived at the scene to assess the situation.

Based on the information provided by the police and eyewitnesses at the scene, the accident occurred as a result of an unauthorized stoppage of a dumper at Bale on the Solapur-Pune Highway. Four vehicles, including a car and a two-wheeler, collided with each other behind the dumper. Traffic came to a halt at the accident site.

Following the accident, villagers promptly rushed to the scene and provided assistance by examining the victims. A group of villagers then organized a sit-in protest on the Pune highway, leading to a buildup of vehicles on the Solapur-Pune highway. The protesters asserted that the accident occurred due to the presence of a police barricade at the checkpoint. The police engaged with the protesters, successfully persuading them to disperse and clear the road. As a result, traffic has returned to its regular flow.

Meanwhile, the police, aided by cranes, efficiently cleared the accident vehicles from the road. Three individuals sustained injuries in the accident and have been admitted to the civil hospital.